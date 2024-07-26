Itron (ITRI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Itron (
ITRI Quick Quote ITRI - Free Report) closed at $101.19, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and water meter company had gained 4.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Itron will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.96, indicating a 47.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $599.9 million, up 10.87% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $2.38 billion, which would represent changes of +22.02% and +9.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Itron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% higher. Itron is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Itron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.23 for its industry.
One should further note that ITRI currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
