Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (
LSPD Quick Quote LSPD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $13.04, demonstrating a -0.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 1, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 700% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $258.34 million, indicating a 23.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.32 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, representing changes of +100% and +20.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Lightspeed Commerce Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 41.52. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.98.
Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
