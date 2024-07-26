Core & Main (CNM) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Core & Main (
CNM Quick Quote CNM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $50.72, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the distributor of water and fire protection products had gained 3.61% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Core & Main in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.73, showcasing a 10.61% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.03 billion, indicating a 9.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.32 per share and a revenue of $7.47 billion, representing changes of +7.91% and +11.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Core & Main. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Core & Main is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Core & Main is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.93.
We can also see that CNM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Waste Removal Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
