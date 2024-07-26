Back to top

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) reported $51.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +12.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alexander & Baldwin Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Commercial Real Estate: $49.21 million versus $49.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Land Operations: $1.84 million versus $1 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Diluted earnings per share: $0.13 versus $0.13 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit (Loss)- Commercial Real Estate: $22.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.01 million.
Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

