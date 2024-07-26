Back to top

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

SS&C Technologies (SSNC - Free Report) reported $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $1.27 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SS&C Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $259.10 million compared to the $261.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
  • Adjusted Revenues- Software-enabled services: $1.19 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Adjusted Revenues- License, maintenance and related: $259.10 million compared to the $261.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
Shares of SS&C Technologies have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

