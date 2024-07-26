We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of KKR & Co. (KKR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.07 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KKR & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' will likely reach $185.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.14 billion.
Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management' to come in at $599.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $518.52 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' should arrive at $118.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $103.73 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' will reach $486.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $419.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of KKR & Co. have returned +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, KKR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.