Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Alithya Group (ALYAF) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Alithya Group (ALYAF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alithya Group is one of 315 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alithya Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALYAF's full-year earnings has moved 201.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ALYAF has returned 8.3% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 6.9%. This shows that Alithya Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Maplebear (CART - Free Report) . The stock is up 45.3% year-to-date.
In Maplebear's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 93.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Alithya Group belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 170 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.9% so far this year, meaning that ALYAF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Maplebear is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Alithya Group and Maplebear. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.