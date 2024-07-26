We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Apogee Enterprises (APOG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Apogee Enterprises is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, APOG has returned 23.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6.6%. As we can see, Apogee Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.3% year-to-date.
In Broadwind Energy, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 154.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Apogee Enterprises is a member of the Glass Products industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that APOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Broadwind Energy, Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #84. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.7%.
Apogee Enterprises and Broadwind Energy, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.