We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Dutch Bros (BROS) This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dutch Bros is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dutch Bros is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS' full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BROS has returned 17.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.4% on average. This shows that Dutch Bros is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.9%.
For Deckers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dutch Bros belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.8% so far this year, so BROS is performing better in this area.
Deckers, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #184. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dutch Bros and Deckers as they could maintain their solid performance.