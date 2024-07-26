Entergy (ETR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Entergy Corporation ( ETR Quick Quote ETR - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before market open. This utility company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 25% in the last reported quarter. The company’s trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise is 2.87%, on average. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to have affected ETR's quarterly performance. Factors to Consider
ETR’s service territories experienced above-normal temperature patterns for the majority of the second quarter. This is likely to have boosted electricity demand from its customers for cooling purposes this spring, which is expected to have contributed favorably to its quarterly revenues.
However, some parts of its service areas witnessed severe rain, hailstorms and tornadoes, which are likely to have caused outages for some of ETR’s customers. This is expected to have adversely impacted its overall top-line performance. Nevertheless, sales to additional industrial customers are expected to have bolstered the company’s quarterly revenues. The aforementioned severe weather conditions are likely to have caused damage to some of ETR’s infrastructure, thereby pushing up its operating expenses for restoration. This, along with higher utility operations and maintenance expenses projected for the second quarter due to the absence of flex spending to ETR’s customers this year, is expected to have outweighed the sales growth benefits on its overall earnings performance. Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.93 billion, which indicates an increase of 3.1% from the year-ago reported number.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.84 per share, in line with the prior-year quarter’s figure. What Our Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Entergy this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP: The company's Earnings ESP is -5.77%. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Investors can consider the following players from the same
industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle. NiSource Inc. ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $1.19 billion, which indicates 9.4% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 18.2%. The AES Corporation ( AES Quick Quote AES - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.20% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.17 billion, which indicates 4.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 57.1%. Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL Quick Quote XEL - Free Report) is likely to report an earnings beat when it announces second-quarter results on Aug 1. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.23 billion, which indicates 6.8% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings has increased 8.9% in the past 90 days. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
