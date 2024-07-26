Will Segmental Sales Aid Huntington Ingalls' (HII) Q2 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. ( HII Quick Quote HII - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 earnings on Aug 1 before market open. The company holds a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.36%. Solid revenue performance across the majority of its business segments is likely to have contributed to HII’s overall performance in the second quarter of 2024. Ingalls: Anticipated Growth in Revenues
Higher revenues from surface combatants and amphibious assault ships are likely to have contributed to the Ingalls segment’s top line in the second quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Ingalls unit’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $684.2 million, which indicates growth of 3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Newport News to Show Improved Momentum
Higher revenues from the construction of aircraft carriers are likely to have boosted the Newport News segment’s revenue performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, in April 2024, the company delivered the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine New Jersey (SSN 796) to the U.S. Navy. Such deliveries are also expected to have contributed to this segment’s quarterly performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Newport News unit’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.54 billion, which indicates growth of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Mission Technologies to Witness Growth
Higher sales volumes from C5ISR and cyber, electronic, warfare and space contracts are likely to have aided the Mission Technologies segment’s revenue performance in the second quarter of 2024.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Technologies’ second-quarter revenues is pegged at $654.1 million, which implies an increase of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Q2 Estimates
Solid sales expectations across all of Huntington Ingalls’ business segments are likely to have boosted the company’s overall revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $2.84 billion, which suggests an increase of 1.9% from the prior-year reported number. Such solid sales growth expectations, coupled with improving margin performance in its shipbuilding industry, are likely to have boosted Huntington Ingalls’ earnings performance. However, a persistent shortage of skilled labor, along with supply-chain disruptions, might have some adverse impact on its overall bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.59 per share. This calls for an improvement of 9.8% from the prior-year reported figure. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of +0.39%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, HII carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Other Stocks to Consider
Here, we have mentioned the following players from the same
sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases. Moog ( MOG.A Quick Quote MOG.A - Free Report) is slated to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 2 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOG.A’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings stands at $1.75 per share, which suggests a 27.7% improvement from the second-quarter 2023 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 sales is pegged at $879.8 million, which implies a 3.5% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter. Leidos Holdings, Inc. ( LDOS Quick Quote LDOS - Free Report) is slated to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ second-quarter earnings stands at $2.26 per share, which suggests a 25.6% improvement from the second-quarter 2023 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $4.01 billion, which implies a 4.5% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter. Curtiss-Wright Corp. ( CW Quick Quote CW - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.42% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $2.24 per share, which calls for a 4.2% improvement from the second-quarter 2023 reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $736.2 million, which indicates a 4.5% increase from that reported in the prior-year quarter. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
