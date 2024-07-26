Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for BlackBerry (
BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BlackBerry due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
BlackBerry Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates BlackBerry reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended May 31) adjusted loss per share of 3 cents, narrower thanthe company’s estimate of a loss per share of 4-6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share. Quarterly revenues were $144 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $373 million. However, the top line surpassed the company’s guidance of $130-$138 million. Software product revenues contributed 85% to total revenues, while professional services contributed 15%. The company expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to be in the $136-$144 million range. For the Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated to be in the band of $82-$86 million. For the Internet of Things (IoT) business, revenues are expected to be in the range of $50-$54 million for the current quarter. The company’s top line is likely to gain from continued strength in royalties, along with an improvement in development seat license revenues. Licensing & Other revenues are expected to be $4 million. The company reiterated its fiscal 2025 revenue projection in the band of $586-$616 million. For the Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated to be in the $350-$365 million range despite weak macroeconomic conditions that continue to elongate sales cycles. Revenues are estimated to be in the band of $220-$235 million for the IoT business. Management added that challenges faced by automakers in delivering software development programs should remain an overhang on the QNX business. Licensing & Other revenues are expected to be $16 million. Quarter in Details
Revenues from the Cybersecurity business totaled $85 million, which was down 8.6% year over year. However, it exceeded the company’s revenue guidance of $78-$82 million. Revenues were driven by improved annual recurring revenue (ARR) and strength in the SecuSmart business. Cybersecurity ARR increased 2% sequentially to $285 million.
Revenues from the IoT business totaled $53 million, which was up 18% year over year, and surpassed the company’s guidance. BB had projected IoT revenues in the first quarter to be $48-$52 million. The uptick was attributed to strong revenues from royalties and professional services. Owing to the timing of OEM programs, development seat revenues came in lower than the previous quarter. Licensing and Other contributed $6 million, which was down from $235 million a year ago. BB projected the segment to deliver revenues of approximately $4 million in the fiscal first quarter. Other Details
Gross profit declined 46.4% from the year-ago quarter to $96 million. Gross margin improved to 66.7% from 48% in the prior-year quarter.
However, non-GAAP gross margin was 67.4% compared with 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $109 million, which was down 24.8%. Adjusted operating loss was $12 million against an adjusted operating income of $35 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $7 million against an adjusted EBITDA of $41 million in the year-ago quarter. The company had projected adjusted EBITDA loss to be $15-$25 million. Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the quarter that ended on May 31, 2024, BlackBerry used $15 million of net cash in operating activities compared with $99 million cash generated in the prior-year quarter.
As of May 31, BlackBerry had $283 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.
VGM Scores
At this time, BlackBerry has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
BlackBerry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Image: Bigstock
Why Is BlackBerry (BB) Down 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for BlackBerry (BB - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 1.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BlackBerry due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
BlackBerry Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
BlackBerry reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended May 31) adjusted loss per share of 3 cents, narrower thanthe company’s estimate of a loss per share of 4-6 cents.
In the year-ago quarter, it reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share.
Quarterly revenues were $144 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $373 million. However, the top line surpassed the company’s guidance of $130-$138 million. Software product revenues contributed 85% to total revenues, while professional services contributed 15%.
The company expects fiscal second-quarter revenues to be in the $136-$144 million range. For the Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated to be in the band of $82-$86 million.
For the Internet of Things (IoT) business, revenues are expected to be in the range of $50-$54 million for the current quarter. The company’s top line is likely to gain from continued strength in royalties, along with an improvement in development seat license revenues. Licensing & Other revenues are expected to be $4 million.
The company reiterated its fiscal 2025 revenue projection in the band of $586-$616 million. For the Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated to be in the $350-$365 million range despite weak macroeconomic conditions that continue to elongate sales cycles.
Revenues are estimated to be in the band of $220-$235 million for the IoT business. Management added that challenges faced by automakers in delivering software development programs should remain an overhang on the QNX business.
Licensing & Other revenues are expected to be $16 million.
Quarter in Details
Revenues from the Cybersecurity business totaled $85 million, which was down 8.6% year over year. However, it exceeded the company’s revenue guidance of $78-$82 million. Revenues were driven by improved annual recurring revenue (ARR) and strength in the SecuSmart business. Cybersecurity ARR increased 2% sequentially to $285 million.
Revenues from the IoT business totaled $53 million, which was up 18% year over year, and surpassed the company’s guidance. BB had projected IoT revenues in the first quarter to be $48-$52 million. The uptick was attributed to strong revenues from royalties and professional services. Owing to the timing of OEM programs, development seat revenues came in lower than the previous quarter.
Licensing and Other contributed $6 million, which was down from $235 million a year ago. BB projected the segment to deliver revenues of approximately $4 million in the fiscal first quarter.
Other Details
Gross profit declined 46.4% from the year-ago quarter to $96 million. Gross margin improved to 66.7% from 48% in the prior-year quarter.
However, non-GAAP gross margin was 67.4% compared with 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $109 million, which was down 24.8%. Adjusted operating loss was $12 million against an adjusted operating income of $35 million a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $7 million against an adjusted EBITDA of $41 million in the year-ago quarter. The company had projected adjusted EBITDA loss to be $15-$25 million.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the quarter that ended on May 31, 2024, BlackBerry used $15 million of net cash in operating activities compared with $99 million cash generated in the prior-year quarter.
As of May 31, BlackBerry had $283 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.
VGM Scores
At this time, BlackBerry has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
BlackBerry has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.