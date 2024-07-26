CommVault Systems ( CVLT Quick Quote CVLT - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jul 30. For first-quarter fiscal 2025, CVLT expects total revenues between $213 million and $216 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $214.4 million, suggesting an 8.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. For the quarter, the consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 75 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 4.17% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.38%. Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement. Factors to Consider
CommVault (CVLT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
CommVault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jul 30.
For first-quarter fiscal 2025, CVLT expects total revenues between $213 million and $216 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $214.4 million, suggesting an 8.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
For the quarter, the consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 75 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates 4.17% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.38%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
CommVault’s fiscal first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from steady demand for the company’s cyber resilience and data protection solutions by hybrid cloud organizations.
CVLT is introducing innovations that can help customers realize the benefits of AI and improve cyber resilience. The company is working with partners across the security toolchain, including security information and event management, security orchestration, automation and response, as well as network detection and response. Other security toolchain includes vulnerability and threat detection and assessment, incident management, and data governance and privacy.
This is expected to have aided subscription revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter. For the fiscal first quarter, CommVault expects subscription revenues, which includes both the software portion of term-based licenses and SaaS, between $116 million and $119 million.
In the to-be-reported quarter, the company announced the acquisition of Appranix, a cloud cyber resilience company. CVLT will use Appranix’s technology to help enterprises get up and running even faster after an outage or cyberattack.
The company also announced that its SaaS-delivered data protection offerings have achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Authorization. This certification signifies that Commvault Cloud for Government can securely handle the most sensitive and controlled unclassified information in cloud computing environments for government agencies and contractors, providing unmatched data protection and cyber resilience.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
CVLT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Shares of Arista Networks have jumped 33.4% year to date. ANET is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Shares of Apple have gained 13% year to date. AAPL is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Shares of Cognizant Technology have lost 3.1% year to date. CTSH is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.