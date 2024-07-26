Groupon ( GRPN Quick Quote GRPN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30. For the second quarter of 2024, Groupon expects revenues in the range of $116-$122 million, indicating a 10-5% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $121.70 million, implying a decline of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, which is narrower than the loss of 10 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement. Key Factors to Note
Groupon (GRPN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.
For the second quarter of 2024, Groupon expects revenues in the range of $116-$122 million, indicating a 10-5% year-over-year decline.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $121.70 million, implying a decline of 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, which is narrower than the loss of 10 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Groupon, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Groupon, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Groupon, Inc. Quote
Key Factors to Note
Solid momentum across the local category in the North American region is expected to have been a major growth driver of the company during the quarter under review.
Increasing focus on rebuilding its performance marketing channels, reducing reliance on promotional spending and improving supply quality through sales transformation efforts is likely to have contributed well to its top-line growth in the second quarter of 2024.
Rising demand across its enterprise customers is expected to have been a tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
Growing momentum in Groupon’s things to do vertical is expected to have aided its revenue growth in the quarter under review.
Groupon’s increasing efforts to improve deal recommendations on the back of AI are likely to have boosted its performance in the second quarter.
However, sluggishness in its goods categories and a weakening international market are expected to have been major headwinds for the company.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goods revenues stands at $5.41 million, indicating a decline of 36.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus estimate for International revenues is pegged at $30.34 million, suggesting a fall of 8.8% year over year.
Growing site performance issues in North America’s travel market are expected to have negatively impacted the region’s gross billings.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the North America segment’s gross billings in travel stands at $20.32 million, indicating a decline of 6.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s exactly the case here.
Groupon has an Earnings ESP of +3,100.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +23.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aspen Aerogels is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 22 cents per share.
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Apple is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, suggesting a jump of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.
GoDaddy (GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +13.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
GoDaddy is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share, indicating growth of 69.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.