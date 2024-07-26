Match Group (MTCH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Match Group ( MTCH Quick Quote MTCH - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30. Match Group expects second-quarter 2024 revenues of $850-$860 million, indicating 2-4% year-over-year growth on a reported basis and 5-6% growth on an FX-neutral basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $856.17 million, indicating growth of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter. For the second quarter of 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share, in line with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The figure has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.38%. Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement. Factors to Note
Solid momentum across Tinder, driven by strong marketing and product strategies, is expected to have contributed well to Match Group’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
Growing initiatives in price optimizations and new weekly subscription packages are expected to have further bolstered Tinder’s performance in the second quarter of 2024. Increasing demand for the Hinge dating app across core English-speaking, as well as in its Western European markets, is expected to have been a key catalyst for Hinge’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Strong momentum across the Azar 1:1 live video chat app is likely to have aided its performance in the quarter under review. All the above-mentioned endeavors are expected to have boosted the company’s Revenue Per Person (RPP) in the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 total RPP is pegged at $18.86, indicating growth of 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. However, sluggish growth in total payers due to pricing optimizations in the United States is expected to have been a headwind for the company. The consensus mark for total payers in the Americas in the second quarter of 2024 is pegged at 6.71 billion, indicating a decline of 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Weakening momentum across Pairs and Hakuna is expected to have negatively impacted its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Stiff competition from other dating apps, like Facebook Dating, may have been a major concern. What Our Model Says
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. Match Group has an Earnings ESP of -1.11% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:
Aspen Aerogels ( ASPN Quick Quote ASPN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +23.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Aspen Aerogels is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 22 cents per share. Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Apple is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, suggesting a jump of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter. GoDaddy ( GDDY Quick Quote GDDY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +13.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. GoDaddy is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share, indicating growth of 69.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
