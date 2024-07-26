We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Parsons (PSN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Parsons Corporation (PSN - Free Report) will report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31, 2024, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.53 billion, indicating 12.8% year-over-year growth. We expect continued ramp-up on recent contract awards and prompt execution on backlog programs to have positively impacted PSN’s top line in the quarter. PSN is expected to perform strongly across all four business units and major geographies.
The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 66 cents, suggesting 4.8% year-over-year growth. We expect strong operating performance to drive the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PSN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PSN has an Earnings ESP of -6.26% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.6 per share, suggesting 16.4% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one, and met in one, with an average surprise of 3.4%.
SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 30.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Mastercard (MA - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.9 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.3%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.5 per share, 21.5% higher than the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%.
MA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 31.
