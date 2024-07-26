3M (MMM) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

3M Company ( MMM Quick Quote MMM - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom and top lines (on an adjusted basis) increased on a year-over-year basis. It is worth noting that in April 2024, the company completed the spin-off of its Healthcare business into a separate public company. Inside the Headlines
3M delivered adjusted earnings of $1.93 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The metric increased from earnings of $1.39 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s adjusted net revenues of $6.02 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.89 billion. The metric increased 1.1% year over year, driven by organic sales growth of 1.2%. Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 1.4% while acquisitions boosted the top line by 1.3%. On a GAAP basis, MMM’s net sales edged down 0.5% year over year to $6.26 billion. Region-wise, organic sales in the Americas increased 0.7% year over year while Asia Pacific organic sales inched up 0.6%. Organic sales from businesses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa decreased 4.6%. Segmental Results
Revenues from Safety and Industrial totaled $2.76 billion, down 0.2% year over year. Organic revenues increased 1.1% and foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 1.3%.
Revenues from Transportation & Electronics totaled $2.14 billion, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 2.2%. The downside is attributable to a 1.3% decline in organic sales. Acquisitions boosted segmental revenues by 1% while foreign currency translation had a 1.9% negative impact. Revenues from the Consumer segment fell 2.4% year over year to $1.26 billion. Organic sales decreased 1.4%. Movements in foreign currencies had an adverse impact of 1%. Margin Profile
3M’s cost of sales decreased 4.2% year over year to $3.6 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 90.3% to $1.1 billion. Research, development and related expenses decreased 6% year over year to $280 million.
In the second quarter, 3M reported an operating income of $1.3 billion against an operating loss of $9.4 billion in the year-ago period. MMM’s adjusted operating income increased 27.6% year over year to $1.3 billion. The adjusted operating margin was 21.6% compared with 17.2% in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted tax rate was 19.1% compared with 19.5% in the year-ago period. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Exiting the second quarter, 3M had cash and cash equivalents of $10.1 billion compared with $5.7 billion at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt was $11.8 billion at the end of the quarter compared with $13.1 billion at the end of December 2023.
3M generated net cash of $1.79 billion from its operating activities, reflecting a decrease of 35.8% from the year-ago quarter. Capital used for purchasing property, plant and equipment decreased 24.4% to $644 million. Adjusted free cash flow at the end of the quarter was $1.2 billion, down 20.4% year over year. Adjusted free cash flow conversion was 109% at the end of the same period. In the first six months of 2024, 3M rewarded its shareholders with $1.2 billion in dividend payments. 2024 Guidance
3M has updated the adjusted earnings guidance for 2024. MMM now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $7.00-$7.30 per share. The midpoint of the guided range is $7.15, which reflects a decline from earnings of $9.24 per share reported in 2023.
Adjusted total sales are expected to decline 0.25% to increase 1.75%. This implies adjusted organic sales growth of 0-2%. Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Performance of Other Companies

Carlisle Companies ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.84. The bottom line increased 32.8% year over year. Carlisle's total revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate of $1.4 billion. Also, the top line increased 11% year over year. Honeywell International Inc. ( HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.49 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. The bottom line inched up 8% year over year on an adjusted basis. On a reported basis, the company's earnings were $2.36 per share, indicating an increase of 6%. Total revenues of $9.6 billion beat the consensus estimate of $9.4 billion. The top line inched up 5% from the year-ago quarter. Danaher Corporation's ( DHR Quick Quote DHR - Free Report) second-quarter adjusted earnings (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.72 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57. The bottom line declined 0.6% year over year. Danaher's net sales of $5.7 billion outperformed the consensus estimate of $5.6 billion. However, the metric declined 3% year over year.
