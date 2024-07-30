Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Should Value Investors Buy SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is SpartanNash (SPTN - Free Report) . SPTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.02, which compares to its industry's average of 15.30. Over the last 12 months, SPTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.88 and as low as 8.62, with a median of 9.67.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SPTN has a P/CF ratio of 4.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SPTN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.19. Over the past year, SPTN's P/CF has been as high as 5.94 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 5.19.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that SpartanNash is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SPTN feels like a great value stock at the moment.


