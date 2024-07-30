We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arcadis (ARCAY) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcadis NV (ARCAY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arcadis NV is one of 90 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcadis NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCAY's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ARCAY has returned 17.9% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 16.8%. This means that Arcadis NV is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Construction sector, TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.7%.
Over the past three months, TopBuild's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arcadis NV is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.7% so far this year, so ARCAY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, TopBuild falls under the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcadis NV and TopBuild as they could maintain their solid performance.