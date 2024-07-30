We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Acme United (ACU) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Acme United Corporation. (ACU - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Acme United Corporation. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 281 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Acme United Corporation. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACU's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ACU has moved about 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -2.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Acme United Corporation. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is iPower Inc. (IPW - Free Report) . The stock has returned 268.9% year-to-date.
In iPower Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 220% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Acme United Corporation. belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.2% so far this year, so ACU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. iPower Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Acme United Corporation. and iPower Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.