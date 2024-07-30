We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hagerty (HGTY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hagerty, Inc. is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hagerty, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGTY's full-year earnings has moved 20.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, HGTY has moved about 40.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 10.8% on average. This shows that Hagerty, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Best Buy (BBY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 11.6% year-to-date.
For Best Buy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hagerty, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.4% this year, meaning that HGTY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Best Buy, however, belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Hagerty, Inc. and Best Buy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.