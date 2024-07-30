We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Opendoor (OPEN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, after market close.
OPEN surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 25%, on average.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a 26.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have declined due to lower purchase volumes.
Acquisition volume growth is expected to have benefited from further expansion of its partnership channels. Also, purchasing homes is likely to have been driven by spread reductions made across the year and added contributions from the company’s partnership channels. The contribution margin is anticipated to have improved by fewer old book home sales. Adjusted operating expenses are likely to have gained from an increase in marketing spend.
The consensus estimate for the company’s loss per share is pegged at 11 cents, whereas it reported a loss of 31 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line is expected to have been affected by weak margins.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OPEN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
OPEN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:
Gartner (IT - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3 per share, suggesting a 6.3% year-over-year rise. Gartner surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 19.5%.
IT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Jul 30.
Corpay, Inc. (CPAY - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $971.7 million, indicating an increase of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the bottom line, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of $4.5 per share, implying a 7.6% year-over-year rise. CPAY surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one and met in one, average being 0.02%.
CPAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 7.
