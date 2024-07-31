We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BERY vs. AMCR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Containers - Paper and Packaging sector might want to consider either Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) or Amcor (AMCR - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Both Berry Global and Amcor have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BERY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.74, while AMCR has a forward P/E of 14.08. We also note that BERY has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMCR currently has a PEG ratio of 4.60.
Another notable valuation metric for BERY is its P/B ratio of 2.29. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AMCR has a P/B of 3.76.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BERY's Value grade of A and AMCR's Value grade of C.
Both BERY and AMCR are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that BERY is the superior value option right now.