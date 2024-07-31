Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Earnings Estimates Rising for USCB Financial (USCB): Will It Gain?

Read MoreHide Full Article

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For USCB Financial, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.27 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.11%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USCB Financial has increased 7.89% over the last 30 days, as one estimate has gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.06 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +17.78%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for USCB Financial. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 6%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped USCB Financial earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on USCB Financial because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 29.2% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-estimates-revisions price-performance stock-performance zacks-consensus-estimate zacks-rank