Participate in Paris Olympics With These Stocks & ETFs

The 2024 Paris Olympics officially began on Jul 26. The event will captivate sports lovers all over the world till Aug 11. The event is not only important for sports lovers but also has significant economic implications for the host country and the event sponsors. Thus, there are several reasons to participate in the Paris Olympics financially.
For the next two weeks, event sponsors will utilize various advertising channels on television and radio, put up billboards, and use every means of advertisement to promote their brands, all while adhering to regulatory guidelines. In short, this sporting extravaganza will have a substantial impact on several companies and their related ETFs.
Let us delve a little deeper into the Olympic partners.
Alibaba (BABA - Free Report)
The China-based internet and e-commerce giant is the official cloud and e-commerce provider of the games. Alibaba Cloud and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) announced the launch of OBS Cloud 3.0 for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS has 9.6% exposure to Alibaba.
Airbnb ABNB
The company became a Global Partner in 2019, with its contract running through 2028. Beyond its sponsorship role, the company is committed to advancing sustainable tourism and bolstering local economies by offering inclusive travel options in areas close to the cities hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The ABNB stock has a 4.7% weight in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ - Free Report) and 4.5% exposure to Amplify Travel Tech ETF (AWAY - Free Report) .
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report)
The company is a long-time IOC partner. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP - Free Report) , Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA - Free Report) and Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC - Free Report) invest 8-10% in Coca-Cola.
Visa (V - Free Report)
The company, which has been an IOC partner since 1986, is the world leader in digital payments, processing more than 500 million transactions each day or 200 billion transactions annually. Visahas considerable exposure in funds likeiShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG - Free Report) and Amplify Mobile Payments ETF IPAY.
Intel (INTC - Free Report)
The company has unveiled a range of innovations driven by artificial intelligence that it will introduce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 to improve engagement for fans, organizers, athletes and viewers around the world. Investors can have Intel exposure via ClearBridge Focus Value ESG ETF CFCV.
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report)
The company’s exclusive streaming of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is complemented by various shows, sponsorships, personalized recaps and more than 150 commentators. This robust line-up is expected to aid the near-term prospects of CMCSA.
Comcast recently announced a roster of more than 150 commentators for its coverage of the Paris Olympics. The group includes Olympians and Paralympians who have won more than 90 Olympic medals, including Michael Phelps. Comcast has good exposure to iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ - Free Report) and Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC.