Company News for Jul 31, 2024

  • Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE - Free Report) shares rose 2.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company’s (PG - Free Report) shares slid 4.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $20.5 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.7 billion.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (SFM - Free Report) shares soared 13.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.
  • Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM - Free Report) declined 1.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 revenues of $22.2 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.1 billion.

