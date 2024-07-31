Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KKR & Co. (KKR) Q2 Earnings

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion, representing a surprise of +3.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KKR & Co. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Private Equity - Assets Under Management

    : $185.27 billion versus $185.96 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Assets Under Management

    : $601.34 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $599.97 billion.

  • Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management

    : $118.24 billion versus $118.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Fee Paying Assets Under Management

    : $487.32 billion versus $486.98 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees

    : $847.31 million versus $851.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Fee Related Earnings- Fee Related Performance Revenues

    : $37.15 million versus $27.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Fee Related Earnings- Transaction and Monitoring Fees, Net

    : $222.86 million compared to the $190.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating Earnings- Insurance

    : $2.61 billion compared to the $292.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of KKR & Co. have returned +13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

