Should Value Investors Buy National Vision (EYE) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
National Vision (EYE - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EYE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.
We also note that EYE holds a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EYE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.07. Within the past year, EYE's PEG has been as high as 2.96 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.70.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EYE has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in National Vision's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EYE is an impressive value stock right now.