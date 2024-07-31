We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Stryker (SYK) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Stryker (SYK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Stryker is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1024 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Stryker is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SYK's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, SYK has gained about 10.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.1% on average. This means that Stryker is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (CNTA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 33.3% year-to-date.
For Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Stryker is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that SYK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 181-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved -2% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Stryker and Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.