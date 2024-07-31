We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BRF (BRFS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
BRF is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 54.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BRFS has moved about 36.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.2%. This means that BRF is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Freshpet (FRPT - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.6%.
The consensus estimate for Freshpet's current year EPS has increased 640.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.5% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRF and Freshpet as they could maintain their solid performance.