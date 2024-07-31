We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Brinker International (EAT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brinker International is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, EAT has gained about 56.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 11.3% on average. This means that Brinker International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 16% year-to-date.
For Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Brinker International is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.9% this year, meaning that EAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #58. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brinker International and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.