HPE vs. IBM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Computer - Integrated Systems sector might want to consider either Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) or IBM (IBM - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise and IBM are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
HPE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.95, while IBM has a forward P/E of 18.98. We also note that HPE has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.27.
Another notable valuation metric for HPE is its P/B ratio of 1.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, IBM has a P/B of 7.28.
These metrics, and several others, help HPE earn a Value grade of A, while IBM has been given a Value grade of C.
Both HPE and IBM are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that HPE is the superior value option right now.