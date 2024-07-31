Waters Corporation ( WAT Quick Quote WAT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $708.53 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698 million. The figure fell 4% both on a reported basis and constant currency basis from the year-ago quarter’s readings. Softness in the pharmaceutical, industrial, and government and academic markets was a major concern. The weakening momentum in Asia, the Americas and Europe was another headwind. Sluggishness in the Waters and TA segments was a negative. Nevertheless, the growing momentum in Services and Chemistry sales was positive. Top Line in Detail
Waters (WAT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Fall Y/Y
Waters Corporation (WAT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. However, the bottom line decreased 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Net sales of $708.53 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698 million. The figure fell 4% both on a reported basis and constant currency basis from the year-ago quarter’s readings.
Softness in the pharmaceutical, industrial, and government and academic markets was a major concern. The weakening momentum in Asia, the Americas and Europe was another headwind.
Sluggishness in the Waters and TA segments was a negative.
Nevertheless, the growing momentum in Services and Chemistry sales was positive.
Top Line in Detail
Waters’ net sales figure can be categorized in four ways:
Operating Segment: WAT operates under two organized segments, namely, Waters and TA.
The Waters segment (88% of net sales) generated sales worth $622.56 million, down 5% year over year. Sales in the TA segment were $85.97 million (12%), reflecting a 2% year-over-year decline.
Products & Services: The division comprises three segments, namely, Instruments, Services and Chemistry.
Instruments sales (41%) were $294.06 million, declining 14% on a year-over-year basis.
Services registered sales (39%) worth $273.4 million, climbing 4% year over year.
Chemistry sales (20%) totaled $141.1 million, growing 4% year over year.
Moreover, the Services and Chemistry segments jointly generated recurring revenues of $414.5 million, up 4% year over year.
Markets: Waters serves three end markets such as Pharmaceutical, Industrial, and Governmental & Academic.
The Pharmaceutical market (58%) generated sales of $415.75 million, which decreased 3% on a year-over-year basis.
The Industrial market’s (32%) sales were $221.39 million, down 4% year over year.
The Governmental & Academic market (10%) generated $71.4 million in sales, which plunged 15% year over year.
Geography: Waters’ operating regions include Asia, the Americas and Europe.
Asia (34%) generated $237.43 million in sales, down 7% on a year-over-year basis.
Sales in the Americas (38%) generated $274.47 million, decreasing 3% year over year.
Europe (28%) generated $196.63 million in sales, down 3% year over year.
Operating Details
In the second quarter, non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses were $168.3 million, down 4% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure expanded 10 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.
Research and development spending of $44.9 million decreased 0.2% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure expanded 20 bps year over year.
The adjusted operating margin was 29.2%, which contracted 40 bps year over year.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $327.4 million, down from $338.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024.
Waters generated cash from operations of $54.5 million in the reported quarter, down from $262.9 million in the prior quarter.
WAT recorded a free cash flow of $143.5 million in the second quarter.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2024, Waters expects non-GAAP earnings of $2.60-$2.70 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.89.
Management anticipates organic sales to grow 1-3% on a constant-currency basis. WAT projects sales growth to dip 1.5% due to unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations.
On a reported basis, total sales growth is predicted to be in the range of (0.5)-1.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $739.43 million.
For 2024, Waters anticipates non-GAAP earnings of $11.55-$11.65 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $11.83.
Waters projects 2024 organic sales to decline 2-0.5% on a constant-currency basis. The Wyatt transaction is expected to increase sales growth by 1.3%. WAT projects sales growth to be affected by 1.5% due to unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations.
On a reported basis, total sales are suggested to decline 2.2-0.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.96 billion.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical market sector are Amedisys (AMED - Free Report) , Abbott Laboratories (ABT - Free Report) , and Akero Therapeutics (AKRO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Amedisys shares have gained 3.1% in the year-to-date period. AMED’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 9.45%.
Abbott Laboratories shares have lost 2.9% in the year-to-date period. ABT’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 8.62%.
Akero Therapeutics shares have gained 14% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AKRO is currently projected at 8.63%.