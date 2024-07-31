Enviri Corporation ( NVRI Quick Quote NVRI - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before market open.
Image: Bigstock
Enviri (NVRI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Enviri Corporation (NVRI - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1, before market open.
NVRI has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 104.6%.
Enviri Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Enviri Corporation price-eps-surprise | Enviri Corporation Quote
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $615.3 million, indicating an 18.3% increase on a year-over-year basis.Improvements in the segmental performance are predicted to have driven revenues.
The Harsco Environmental (HE) segment is expected to have gained from higher services and eco-product volumes, as well as increased pricing. The rise in Clean Earth (CE) revenues is likely to have been driven by price. A few large and long-term engineered-to-order projects are anticipated to have benefited the Harsco Rail segment’s revenues.
Higher volumes are likely to have driven EBITDA in the HE and CE segments. Also, the CE segment’s EBITDA is predicted to have benefited from a favorable service mix and lower operating costs, driven by the company’s growth initiatives. Rail EBITDA is anticipated to have gained from higher standard equipment and technology volumes.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line is likely to break even, indicating a year-over-year decline of 100%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NVRI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
NVRI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.
Corpay, Inc. (CPAY - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $971.7 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.5 per share, suggesting 7.6% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed in one and met in one, with an average surprise of 0.02%.
CPAY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Marathon Digital (MARA - Free Report) :The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $161.4 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 97%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 19 cents per share, whereas it reported a loss of 13 cents per share at the end of the year-ago quarter. The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average negative surprise being 224.6%.
MARA currently has an Earnings ESP of +67.57% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter results on Aug 1.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.