Compared to Estimates, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) reported revenue of $686 million, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to -$0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $694.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +3.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Park Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable RevPAR Growth

    : 2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Occupancy Rate

    : 77.1% versus 77.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Rooms

    : $416 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $423.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

  • Revenues- Ancillary hotel

    : $66 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $68.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $182 million compared to the $180.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Earnings per share - Diluted

    : $0.30 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $0.29.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

