Are Medical Stocks Lagging DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1023 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DMAC's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, DMAC has returned 15.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 7.1%. As we can see, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Elutia Inc. (ELUT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 69%.
Over the past three months, Elutia Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 500 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.4% so far this year, so DMAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Elutia Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. and Elutia Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.