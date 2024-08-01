We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Baker Hughes (BKR) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Baker Hughes (BKR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Baker Hughes is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Baker Hughes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKR's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, BKR has gained about 13.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 6.9% on average. This means that Baker Hughes is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.3% year-to-date.
In Canadian Natural Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Baker Hughes is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.7% so far this year, meaning that BKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Canadian Natural Resources falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8%.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Baker Hughes and Canadian Natural Resources. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.