Is Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Byline Bancorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 862 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Byline Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BY has returned 19.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 13.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Byline Bancorp is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY - Free Report) . The stock is up 39.9% year-to-date.
In CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Byline Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 78 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.1% this year, meaning that BY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved +9.8% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Byline Bancorp and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.