Is MediaAlpha (MAX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
MediaAlpha, Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 316 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MediaAlpha, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAX's full-year earnings has moved 246.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, MAX has moved about 31.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 9.9% on average. This means that MediaAlpha, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 37.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies' current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, MediaAlpha, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.9% so far this year, meaning that MAX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Trane Technologies is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MediaAlpha, Inc. and Trane Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.