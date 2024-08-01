We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
SouthState (SSB) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
SouthState Corporation (SSB - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SSB's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."
A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
Shares of SSB have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 30.2%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that SSB could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider SSB's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 4 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
Investors may want to watch SSB for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.