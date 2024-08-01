Back to top

Pinnacle West (PNW) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 34.4%. The bottom line also increased 87.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 94 cents.

Total Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $1.31 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion by 7.6%. The top line also increased 17% from $1.12 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

 

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $995.2 million, up 6.1% year over year. This was due to higher fuel and purchased power and increased depreciation and amortization.

Total operational and maintenance expenses were $272.3 million, down 1.8% year over year.

Operating income totaled $313.7 million, up 71.1% from $183.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total interest expenses were $108.9 million, up 16.1% from $93.8 million registered in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4 million as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $4.96 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Long-term debt-less current maturities amounted to $8.06 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, compared with $7.54 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2024 totaled $537.1 million compared with $437.6 million recorded a year ago.

Guidance

PNW expects 2024 consolidated earnings to be in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.75, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

Pinnacle West plans to invest $6 billion in the 2024-2026 period to further strengthen its operations.

Management expects its retail customers to increase in the range of 1.5-2.5% in 2024 from the 2023 levels.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

