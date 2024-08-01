Back to top

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) reported $576.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $580.69 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dun & Bradstreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America

    : $404.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $408.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

  • Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk

    : $216 million compared to the $219.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- International

    : $171.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

  • Revenue- International- Finance & Risk

    : $116.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $114.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

  • Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing

    : $55.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

  • Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing

    : $188.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

  • Revenue- Sales & Marketing

    : $243.70 million compared to the $246.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Finance & Risk

    : $332.50 million versus $336.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have returned +18.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

