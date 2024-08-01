We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reddit (RDDT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Reddit (RDDT - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 loss is pegged at 31 cents per share, which has narrowed by 2 cents in the past 30 days.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $254.92 million. The company expects revenues in the range of $240-$255 million in the second quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.
Factors to Note
Reddit’s second-quarter 2024 top-line growth is expected to have benefited from an expanding daily active uniques (DAUq). Improvement in search engine results powered by AI and machine learning is expected to have driven DAUq in the second quarter.
RDDT’s social media platform offers communities covering different topics. In the first quarter, DAUq increased 37% year over year to 82.7 million and Weekly Active Uniques rose 40% year over year to 306.2 million. This trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the to-be-reported quarter, the company entered into a partnership with OpenAI. This partnership enables Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods. RDDT will be building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life. This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the second quarter.
Reddit’s partnership with Google reflects the growing value of data, which is used for the purpose of AI model training. However, stiff competition for ad dollars has been a headwind.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Reddit has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
