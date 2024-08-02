Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) reported $272.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +6.12%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xenia Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Property Average occupancy

    : 71% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.5%.

  • Total Portfolio Number of Rooms

    : 9,515 versus 9,515 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Portfolio Number of Hotels

    : 32 compared to the 32 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total Portfolio Revenue per available room (RevPAR)

    : $185.69 compared to the $185.22 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Room

    : $160.79 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $160.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $23.04 million versus $21.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $89.08 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.15 versus $0.12 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

