Legget & Platt (LEG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Legget & Platt (LEG - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products

    : -13% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -13%.

  • Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products

    : -6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -6.3%.

  • Change in Organic Sales

    : -8% compared to the -6.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Trade sales- Bedding Products

    : $438 million compared to the $438.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

  • Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products

    : $371 million versus $371.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

  • Trade sales- Specialized Products

    : $319.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

  • EBIT- Specialized Products

    : -$9.50 million compared to the $24.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Furniture, Flooring & Textile ProductsC

    : $35.10 million compared to the $26.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Bedding Products

    : $0.60 million compared to the $15.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products

    : -$9.40 million compared to the $22.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Legget & Platt have returned +18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

