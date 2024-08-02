Should Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO Quick Quote VO - Free Report) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $65.05 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
Mid cap companies, with market capitalization in the range of $2 billion and $10 billion, offer investors many things that small and large companies don't, including less risk and higher growth opportunities. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.56%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 18.50% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Amphenol Corp (
APH Quick Quote APH - Free Report) accounts for about 1.07% of total assets, followed by Transdigm Group Inc ( TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) and Motorola Solutions Inc ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.11% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VO seeks to match the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The CRSP US Mid Cap Index targets inclusion of the U.S. companies that fall between the top 70%-85% of investable market capitalization.
The ETF return is roughly 7.51% so far this year and it's up approximately 10.98% in the last one year (as of 08/02/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $195.66 and $253.43.
The ETF has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 18.65% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 324 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VO is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (
IWR Quick Quote IWR - Free Report) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF ( IJH Quick Quote IJH - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has $34.76 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $86.67 billion. IWR has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJH charges 0.05%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
