Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (
JPSE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/15/2016.
The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $487.97 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Blend
Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.29%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.68%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 13.60% of the portfolio. Real Estate and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Jpmorgan Us Govt Mmkt Fun accounts for about 0.60% of total assets, followed by Sprouts Farmers Market (
SFM) and Idt Corp Common Stock (IDT).
The top 10 holdings account for about 3.62% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
JPSE seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Diversified Factor Index before fees and expenses. The JP Morgan Diversified Factor US Small Cap Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach that combines risk-based portfolio construction with multi-factor security selection, including value, quality and momentum factors.
The ETF has gained about 7.13% so far this year and it's up approximately 11.20% in the last one year (as of 08/02/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $36.92 and $48.26.
The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 20.55% for the trailing three-year period. With about 569 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JPSE is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (
IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $70.82 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $84.03 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
