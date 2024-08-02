We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Atmos (ATO) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $924.75 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Atmos metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment' will reach $233.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' should come in at $691.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' of $115.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $97.57 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Distribution' should arrive at $112.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Atmos here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Atmos have returned +13% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, ATO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>