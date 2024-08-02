We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Constellation Energy Corporation is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CEG has returned 51.9% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.6%. As we can see, Constellation Energy Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NextDecade (NEXT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 74.4% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for NextDecade's current year EPS has increased 89.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Constellation Energy Corporation belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.7% this year, meaning that CEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, NextDecade belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved +12.9% year to date.
Constellation Energy Corporation and NextDecade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.