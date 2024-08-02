We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Badger Meter (BMI) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Badger Meter is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BMI has returned 30.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.2% on average. This means that Badger Meter is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is NuScale Power Corporation (SMR - Free Report) . The stock is up 176.9% year-to-date.
In NuScale Power Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.8% so far this year, so BMI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
NuScale Power Corporation, however, belongs to the Electronics - Power Generation industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +18.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Badger Meter and NuScale Power Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.